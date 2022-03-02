Ukrainians have donated 6 billion UAH for the country's Armed Forces

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 16:12

Ukrainians and foreigners have already transferred more than UAH 6 billion to a special account opened by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) to support the country's Armed Forces.

This was reported by NBU's press service.

Most of the funds received in the special account came from Ukraine in the national currency, hryvnias. At the same time, UAH 253.5 million came from outside Ukraine in foreign currency.

The National Bank has already spent UAH 1.6 billion from the special account: UAH 450 million was transferred to the National Guard of Ukraine (on 26 February), UAH 150 million was transferred to the National Police (on 28 February) and UAH 1.025 billion was transferred to the Ministry of Defence.

"Currently, the balance on the special account is UAH 4.53 billion," the bank said.

A reminder that on 24 February, the National Bank opened a special fundraising account to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details:

In order to deposit funds in the special account in UAH:

Bank: National Bank of Ukraine

MFI 300001

Account № UA843000010000000047330992708

USREOU code 00032106

Recipient: National Bank of Ukraine

To deposit USD:

SWIFT Code NBU: NBUA UA UX

JP MORGAN CHASE BANK, New York

SWIFT Code: CHASUS33

Account: 400807238

383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179, USA

Crediting to the account UA843000010000000047330992708

To deposit GBP:

SWIFT Code NBU: NBUA UA UX

Bank of England, London

SWIFT Code: BKENGB2L

Account: 40000982

Threadneedle Street, London EC2R 8AH, UK

Crediting to the account UA843000010000000047330992708

To deposit EUR:

SWIFT Code NBU: NBUA UA UX

DEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK, Frankfurt

SWIFT Code: MARKDEFF

Account: 5040040066

IBAN DE05504000005040040066

Wilhelm-Epsteinn-Strabe 14, 60431 Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

Crediting to the account UA843000010000000047330992708

To deposit CHF:

SWIFT Code NBU: NBUA UA UX

ZURCHER KANTONALBANK, ZURICH

SWIFT Code: ZKBKCHZZ80A

Account: 0700-01227572

IBAN CH32 0070 0070 0012 2757 2

Josefstrasse 222, 8005 Zurich, Switzerland

Crediting to the account UA843000010000000047330992708

To deposit AUD:

SWIFT Code NBU: NBUA UA UX

RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA, Sydney

SWIFT Code: RSBKAU2S

Account: 81753-2

GPO Box 3947, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Crediting to the account UA843000010000000047330992708

To deposit CNY:

SWIFT Code NBU: NBUA UA UX

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK, Hong Kong

SWIFT Code: SCBLHKHH

Account: 447-0-946243-6

GPO Box 21, Hong Kong

Crediting to the account UA843000010000000047330992708

To deposit CAD:

SWIFT Code NBU: NBUA UA UX

BANK OF MONTREAL, Toronto

SWIFT Code: BOFMCAM2

Account: 3144-1044-166

100 King Street West, 24th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1A1, Canada

Crediting to the account UA843000010000000047330992708

To deposit JPY:

SWIFT Code NBU: NBUA UA UX

MUFG BANK LTD, Tokyo

SWIFT Code: BOTK JP JT

Account: 653-0430048

1-2-3, Nihombashi HONGOKU-CHO, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 1003 -0021 Japan

Crediting to the account UA843000010000000047330992708