Ukrainians have donated 6 billion UAH for the country's Armed Forces
Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 16:12
Ukrainians and foreigners have already transferred more than UAH 6 billion to a special account opened by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) to support the country's Armed Forces.
This was reported by NBU's press service.
Most of the funds received in the special account came from Ukraine in the national currency, hryvnias. At the same time, UAH 253.5 million came from outside Ukraine in foreign currency.
The National Bank has already spent UAH 1.6 billion from the special account: UAH 450 million was transferred to the National Guard of Ukraine (on 26 February), UAH 150 million was transferred to the National Police (on 28 February) and UAH 1.025 billion was transferred to the Ministry of Defence.
"Currently, the balance on the special account is UAH 4.53 billion," the bank said.
A reminder that on 24 February, the National Bank opened a special fundraising account to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details:
In order to deposit funds in the special account in UAH:
Bank: National Bank of Ukraine
MFI 300001
Account № UA843000010000000047330992708
USREOU code 00032106
Recipient: National Bank of Ukraine
