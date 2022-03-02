Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Ukrainian scientists ask international community not to fund Russian science

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 18:37

OLENA BARSUKOVA, journalist for Ukrainska Pravda. Life

2 March 2022

Ukrainian scientists have appealed to the international scientific community to block funding for Russian science.

The appeal was initiated by Dmytro Chumachenko, Associate Professor of the Department of Mathematical Modelling and Artificial Intelligence of the National Aerospace University.

Almost a thousand Ukrainian scientists have already signed the petition.

"The Russian Federation has carried out a treacherous and absolutely shameful military attack on our country! 

In 2022, cruise missiles with cluster munitions and vacuum bombs banned in the civilised world are being used to destroy residential neighbourhoods, kindergartens and hospitals in the heart of Europe ," the letter stated.

Scientists have put forward the following conditions:

  • block access to all scientometric databases and materials of all scientific publishing houses for Russian citizens and institutions; 
  • ban the participation of scientists and research institutions of the Russian Federation in international grant programmes funded by the EU and other partners;
  • suspend the participation of researchers, students and institutions from the Russian Federation in international academic mobility programmes;
  • boycott attempts to hold scientific events in Russia (including scientific conferences, symposia, etc.);
  • suspend the indexation of scientific publications published in the Russian Federation in all scientometric databases;
  • prohibit the citizens of the Russian Federation from being editors/co-editors/reviewers of international publications.

"The armed forces and citizens are defending Ukraine until the last breath! The whole world is repelling the aggressor by imposing sanctions. 

At the same time, we believe that in this situation the progressive global scientific community should have its say. This is the reason why we really need your support now ," the scientists stress. 

They also added that in 2022, perhaps the best response to an armed attack is to close down access to high-end technology, innovation, research and information support.

Such sanctions should intensify the actions of the invader’s scientific community to stop this shameful military aggression.

You can join the petition of the scientists by filling out this form.

