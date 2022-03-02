Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Ukrainian Football Association: Russia will be removed from FIFA football video games

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 18:37

WEDNESDAY, 2 MARCH 2022, 18:37

The Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) has stated that EA Sports will delete Russian from its series of FIFA video games due to the war in Ukraine.

Source: UAF

Quote: "Enough with Russians hiding from reality in video games while their troops are killing Ukrainians".

Details: The Association said in addition to the football game, the Russians are also removed from NHL hockey.

According to journalists and insiders, EA has already sent a letter about Russia's removal from the games to employees at its office.

This development could go in one of two ways: either to remove only the Russian national team or to remove all clubs and players with Russian citizenship who play in European clubs.

