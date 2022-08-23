All Sections
"We are trying to kill as many of them as possible": Kazakh Foreign Ministry summons Ukraine's envoy over statement about Russians

European PravdaTuesday, 23 August 2022, 11:54

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan summoned Petro Vrublevskyi, the Ambassador of Ukraine, and expressed protest against his remarks about Russians.

Source: Kazakh Foreign Ministry website, cited by European Pravda

Quote: "The Kazakh side has expressed a position on the unacceptability and incompatibility of such statements with the activities of an ambassador of a foreign state. Such actions should not harm friendly relations between the states," the message reads.

The reason for summoning the ambassador was his interview on 21 August with Kazakh blogger Dias Kuzairov, in which Vrublevskyi, said, in particular: "We are trying to kill as many of them as possible. The more Russians we kill now, the fewer our children will have to kill."

The video with this statement was widely shared in the Kremlin media and on their pages in social media. Pro-Russian organisations in Kazakhstan even demanded that the ambassador be declared persona non grata.

Currently, there is an interview with the ambassador on Kuzairov's YouTube channel, but these words are not in it, probably a shortened version was added after the release.

