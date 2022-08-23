Ukraine is not forgotten but we must prepare for a long-standing conflict – Belgian PM

EUROPEAN PRAVDA – TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 19:27

Alexander de Croo, the Prime Minister of Belgium, denied that the world is beginning to forget about Ukraine and assured Kyiv of his government’s further support.

Source: de Croo, during his speech at the second summit of the Crimea Platform as cited by European Pravda.

"We have gathered here to confirm that Crimea is an inseparable part of Ukraine and to send a message to President Putin that whoever violates international law will bear responsibility for the consequences of his actions," de Croo emphasised.

He emphasised that Belgium supports Ukraine and will continue to do so.

"Unfortunately, we have to prepare for a long-standing conflict, as this aggression is turning into a war of attrition. Someone says that Ukraine is being forgotten little by little, but I want to deny it: we continue to support Ukraine, its leadership and population," said the Prime Minister of Belgium.

"Our multidimensional support will remain unconditional. We have already adopted seven packages of sanctions and continue work on the eighth package; together with our partners we will promote further economic and military support to Ukraine," he emphasised.

Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO Secretary General assured Ukraine of further support, which will last as long as it is needed.

