Danger at ZNPP is hundred-percent real – Zelenskyy

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 23 August 2022, 22:36
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) is extremely dangerous at the moment.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the results of the Crimea Platform summit

Quote: "The nuclear power plant is operating. There have been no emissions there as of today. The danger is hundred-percent real! Not even 99%. It’s 100%! [This is the case] because we do not have total control over what is happening there."

Details: Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian invaders "delivered something" to the station, in secret from the ZNPP staff, and it could be "anything", even mines.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that the world should give Russia an ultimatum to leave the ZNPP in peace, to remove the military equipment, bombs and weapons from its premises.

The Ukrainian President added that Russia tried to disconnect the station from the Ukrainian power grid, but fortunately failed. "Hopefully they heard that it threatens the whole world," he noted.

