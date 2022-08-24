Russian forces attack the city of Zaporizhzhia again

OLHA HLUSHCHENKO – WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 05:33

Russian forces have fired on an infrastructure target in the city of Zaporizhzhia in the early hours of 24 August.

Source: Anatolii Kurtiev, Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia, on Telegram

Details: Russian forces attacked an infrastructure target in one of the city's neighbourhoods around 04:00 on 24 August.

Relevant services are working at the scene. Information about casualties has yet to be confirmed.

Previously: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian forces struck infrastructure targets in two neighbourhoods in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

