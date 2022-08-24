All Sections
Johnson visits Kyiv for the third time since the beginning of the Russian invasion

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 24 August 2022, 16:38
Despite the threat of missile attacks, the Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson has come to Kyiv on Ukraine's Independence Day, making this the third time since the beginning of the full-scale war, which has been going on for six months.

Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter that he is in Kyiv.

"What happens in Ukraine matters to us all. That is why I am in Kyiv today. That is why the UK will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends. I believe Ukraine can and will win this war," he said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, said that he is happy to welcome Boris Johnson, a great friend of Ukraine, on Independence Day.

"Boris, thank you for the uncompromising support for our country from the first days of full-scale Russian aggression, for steadfastly defending the interests of Ukraine in the international arena! Our country is lucky to have such a friend!" the head of state wrote on social media.

Zelenskyy and Johnson also walked through the centre of the Ukrainian capital.

The media reported in July that Johnson, who is stepping down, wanted to make a third trip to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion by Russia to see President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before leaving Downing Street.

Johnson was in Kyiv for the first time in April on an unannounced visit, becoming the first head of state of the "Big Seven" to arrive in the Ukrainian capital since the full-scale Russian invasion.

Then Johnson arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit in June.

