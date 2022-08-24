All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia lands missile attack in Khmelnytskyi region – Oblast Military Administration

Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 17:27

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA WEDNESDAY,  24 AUGUST 2022, 17:27

Media report that explosions were heard in the Khmelnytskyi region.

Source: Suspilne; Belaruski Hajun on Telegram; Serhii Hamalii, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Around 17:20, powerful explosions were heard in the Khmelnytskyi region. Serhii Hamalii, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, confirmed that the strikes had occurred.

Quote: "We observed strikes of enemy missiles in Khmelnytskyi Oblast. Details [will come] later. Stay in shelters"

Details: Early reports say that at 17:13, four missiles were launched from the Mozyr district of Gomel Oblast of Belarus. The sounds of missile launches were also heard in the Akciabrski and Turov districts. At 17:18, two fighter jets were spotted in the city of Lida, flying south. Earlier, Belaruski Hajun reported about launches from two Russian fighter-bombers.

Updated: At 17:49, a fighter jet took off from Baranovichi (Brest Oblast); other reports said two fighters flew to the north over the village of Ruzhany at 17:49.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline.
Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron.

Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Zelenskyy describes what would help change the situation on front in favour of Ukraine

Another power unit at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant now reconnected to Ukrainian power grid

Minister Vereshchuk names Ukrainian oblasts where mandatory evacuation to take place

Chechen leader Kadyrov now officially suspect in Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:16
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy 3 UAVs and helicopter of occupiers
09:52
Russians lose 3 more tanks and 250 soldiers
08:56
Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration
08:31
Russians kill two more civilians in Bakhmut
07:51
Intense overnight attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast by Russian forces: damage confirmed
07:19
Ukrainian Armed Forces bust and eliminate Russian reconnaissance group – General Staff report
06:20
Russian attacks forces strike city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast 16 times
03:45
Russian forces kill woman and her 2 children in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Oblast Military Administration
02:46
Russian rockets hit central Kharkiv – Kharkiv Mayor
01:40
Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)
All News