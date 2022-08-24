All Sections
Russia lands missile attack in Khmelnytskyi region – Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 24 August 2022, 17:27
Media report that explosions were heard in the Khmelnytskyi region.

Source: Suspilne; Belaruski Hajun on Telegram; Serhii Hamalii, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Around 17:20, powerful explosions were heard in the Khmelnytskyi region. Serhii Hamalii, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, confirmed that the strikes had occurred.

Quote: "We observed strikes of enemy missiles in Khmelnytskyi Oblast. Details [will come] later. Stay in shelters"

Details: Early reports say that at 17:13, four missiles were launched from the Mozyr district of Gomel Oblast of Belarus. The sounds of missile launches were also heard in the Akciabrski and Turov districts. At 17:18, two fighter jets were spotted in the city of Lida, flying south. Earlier, Belaruski Hajun reported about launches from two Russian fighter-bombers.

Updated: At 17:49, a fighter jet took off from Baranovichi (Brest Oblast); other reports said two fighters flew to the north over the village of Ruzhany at 17:49.

