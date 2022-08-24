All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Fire breaks out near Mykolaiv after shelling — mayor

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 24 August 2022, 18:39

OLENA ROSHCHINA — WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 18:39

Oleksandr Sienkevych, the Mayor of Mykolaiv, has reported on the recent shelling of the city and the resulting fire in the city’s outskirts.

Source: Sienkevych on Telegram

Quote: "After the shelling, at about 17:30, a fire broke out outside the city. Rescuers are currently working there, so all the details will be announced later."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Zelenskyy describes what would help change the situation on front in favour of Ukraine

Another power unit at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant now reconnected to Ukrainian power grid

Minister Vereshchuk names Ukrainian oblasts where mandatory evacuation to take place

Chechen leader Kadyrov now officially suspect in Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:16
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy 3 UAVs and helicopter of occupiers
09:52
Russians lose 3 more tanks and 250 soldiers
08:56
Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration
08:31
Russians kill two more civilians in Bakhmut
07:51
Intense overnight attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast by Russian forces: damage confirmed
07:19
Ukrainian Armed Forces bust and eliminate Russian reconnaissance group – General Staff report
06:20
Russian attacks forces strike city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast 16 times
03:45
Russian forces kill woman and her 2 children in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Oblast Military Administration
02:46
Russian rockets hit central Kharkiv – Kharkiv Mayor
01:40
Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)
All News