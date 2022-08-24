All Sections
Fire breaks out near Mykolaiv after shelling — mayor

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 24 August 2022, 18:39

Oleksandr Sienkevych, the Mayor of Mykolaiv, has reported on the recent shelling of the city and the resulting fire in the city’s outskirts.

Source: Sienkevych on Telegram

Quote: "After the shelling, at about 17:30, a fire broke out outside the city. Rescuers are currently working there, so all the details will be announced later."

