Occupiers try to advance on five fronts, but fail – General Staff report

STANISLAV POHORILOV – WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 18:43

Russian invaders made an unsuccessful attempt to advance on the Sloviansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka and Pivdennyi Buh fronts; however, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled them.

Source: evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook as of 18.00 on 24 August

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russian forces attacked the areas of Kharkiv, Svitlychne, Slatyne, Ruski Tyshky and twenty more settlements, using tubed and rocket artillery. Airstrikes occurred near Verkhnii Saltiv, Pryshyb, Rubizhne and Odnorobivka.

On the Sloviansk front, the Russian invaders attacked the vicinities of Sloviansk, Dolyna, Brazhkivka, Bohorodychne, Krasnopillia, Kostiantynivka and Dibrivne using tubed and rocket artillery. They made an unsuccessful attempt to attack in the area of Nova Dmytrivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, artillery shelling was recorded near Siversk, Hryhorivka, Spirne, Ivano-Darivka and Verkhnokamianske.

On the Bakhmut front, the areas of Kostiantynivka, Bakhmut, Soledar, Vesela Dolyna, Bakhmutske, Maiorsk, Shumy, Zaitseve, Vasiukivka, Kodema, Bilohorivka and Yakovlivka were hit by Russia’s tubed and rocket artillery. The Russian soldiers tried to destroy important facilities in the areas of Soledar and Bakhmut with air strikes.

The occupiers tried to improve their tactical position in the area of the settlements of Soledar, Bakhmutske and Kodema. They were repulsed and retreated.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russian occupiers used tubed artillery and multiple rocket systems for shelling in the areas of Avdiivka, Oleksandropil, Opytne, Vodiane, Novobakhmutivka and Krasnohorivka. Russian airstrikes landed in the areas of Marinka, Oleksandropil and Vodiane.

The occupiers once again tried to gain control over the settlements of Pisky and Nevelske. They failed, suffered losses and retreated.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian aircraft strikes were recorded near Volodymyrivka, Pavlivka and Novomaiorske.

The defence forces of Ukraine repelled the occupiers’ offensive in the area of the settlements of Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Pavlivka and Velyka Novosilka.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the occupying forces attacked the areas of Novopillia, Mali Shcherbaky, Orikhiv and fifteen other settlements, using tubed and rocket artillery. Areas near Novosilky, Poltavka, Novopillia and Dorozhnianka were hit by Russian aviation.

The occupying forces’ naval group in the Black and Azov seas continues to block civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, damaging military facilities and infrastructure elements in the depths of the territory of Ukraine.

On the Pivdennyi Buh front, the Russian forces shelled the territory along the contact line, aiming to deter Ukrainian troops. The Russian army used aviation to hit the areas of settlements of Trudoliubivka, Andriivka, Potomkyne, Oleksandrivka, Lozove, Velyke Artakove and Bila Krynytsia.

The occupying forces made an unsuccessful attempt to attack in the area of Mykolaivka. Ukrainian soldiers inflicted losses on invaders and pushed them back.

