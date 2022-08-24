Zelenskyy at UN Security Council: We have to make Russia recognise "unconditional" human values

YEVHEN KIZILOV – WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 22:08

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, delivered a speech at the UN Security Council meeting and called on the participants to force Russia to recognise that the inviolability of borders and peace are unconditional values for all nations.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s speech during the UN Security Council

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America – traces of Russian war criminals are everywhere already, and we must all unite and act as resolutely as possible so that there are no more Russian missiles nor cities burned by Russian artillery anywhere else […] In order for a sense of justice to return to international relations, we must all confirm and force Russia to recognize that the inviolability of borders and peace are unconditional values for all nations."

Details: Zelenskyy also stated that Russia must liberate the occupied territories of Ukraine so that "there is never again a threat of a radiation disaster" or a food crisis.

The President also noted that Russia must be held accountable for the crime of aggression against Ukraine and that a corresponding resolution will be submitted for consideration by the 77th session of the UN General Assembly. Zelenskyy stressed that this has to be done so that "no country in the world can ever again disregard the UN Charter and conventions binding for all mankind, without exception for anyone."

