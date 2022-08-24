All Sections
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will live forever and so will its independence

STANISLAV POHORILOV – WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 23:22

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, said that he hopes Ukraine will become stronger over the years and reiterated that it will remain forever independent. 

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "It's almost night. Our main day, the Independence Day of Ukraine, is coming to an end. But our independence does not end and will never end. And there will be our 32nd Independence Day, and 33rd, and all the following ones, as long as time on earth lasts. Ukraine will live forever. And it will only grow stronger every day."

Previously: The US announced an additional US$2.98 billion aid package for the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the country’s Independence Day.

