Occupiers will no longer give single date for "referendum" – Mayor of Melitopol

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST 2022, 14:02

Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, has claimed there will be no set date of the pseudo-referendum. The occupiers will just conduct a "door-to-door poll".

Source: Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, at a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform media centre on 25 August

Quote: "We have all the information (about the pseudo-referendum) since a lot of our associates are working in the institutions of the occupying administration.

The "referendum" will no longer have a set date because they cannot even gather a crowd. As of today, the "working concept" is to hold the pseudo-referendum in 5 days. The occupiers will go from door to door. They have already prepared survey sheets which they want to use for this procedure".

Details: Fedorov reported that the occupiers are already starting to "go from door to door" and check how many people are in favour of conducting a pseudo-referendum. He states that only 10% of respondents supported the occupiers.

The mayor added that at the moment there is no indication that the pseudo-referendum will be held in the next two weeks.

