Drawing attention to Ukraine: Zelenskyy discusses cooperation with TV host Jimmy Fallon

FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a video call with American TV host and actor Jimmy Fallon; the two discussed possible cooperation.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram; press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We had a video chat with the American TV host and actor Jimmy Fallon. We discussed options for cooperation to draw even more [of the] world’s attention to the events in Ukraine."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that people cannot get used to war in Europe in the 21st century. In his view, this topic should be constantly raised, and famous people can help Ukraine with this.

In turn, Andrii Yermak, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, had a video call with Bryan Fogel, the American director and author of Icarus, the Oscar-winning documentary about the doping scandal.

Yermak said that today it is extremely important to keep the world's attention focused on what is happening in Ukraine, and the help of artists like Fogel will contribute to this.

Fogel, for his part, expressed his support for Ukraine and its people, and also said that he would like to make a full-length film about the current events in our country.

