More explosions at Russian storage points near Russian-occupied Melitopol – Mayor
Friday, 26 August 2022, 20:45
Explosions occurred at Russian storage points in the Melitopol district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram
Quote: "New explosions at enemy storage points on the territory of the Novobohdanivka hromada [amalgamated territorial community] of the Melitopol district.
Residents of the hromada heard several explosions, there is currently smoke [over the area].
We are awaiting confirmation that another one of Ruscists’ [Russian invaders] bases has been destroyed."
