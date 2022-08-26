All Sections
More explosions at Russian storage points near Russian-occupied Melitopol – Mayor

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOFriday, 26 August 2022, 20:45
Explosions occurred at Russian storage points in the Melitopol district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram

Quote: "New explosions at enemy storage points on the territory of the Novobohdanivka hromada [amalgamated territorial community] of the Melitopol district.

Residents of the hromada heard several explosions, there is currently smoke [over the area].

We are awaiting confirmation that another one of Ruscists’ [Russian invaders] bases has been destroyed."

