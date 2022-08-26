Ukrainian air defence activated near Zaporizhzhia – Oblast Military Administration

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO – FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 21:12

Explosions were heard in the city of Zaporizhzhia on the evening of Friday, 26 August. Oleksandr Starukh, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, reported that Ukrainian air defence systems have been activated near the city.

Source: Oleksandr Starukh on Telegram

Quote: "Loud explosions that could be heard an hour ago in the [administrative] capital of the [Zaporizhzhia] Oblast [i.e., the city of Zaporizhzhia - ed.] accompanied the operations carried out by the anti-aircraft units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy attacked towns and villages near [the city of] Zaporizhzhia from the direction of Vasylivka.

Early reports indicate there are no casualties. We will rebuild whatever has been destroyed."

