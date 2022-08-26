All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian air defence activated near Zaporizhzhia – Oblast Military Administration

Friday, 26 August 2022, 21:12

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO – FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 21:12

Explosions were heard in the city of Zaporizhzhia on the evening of Friday, 26 August. Oleksandr Starukh, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, reported that Ukrainian air defence systems have been activated near the city.

Source: Oleksandr Starukh on Telegram

Quote: "Loud explosions that could be heard an hour ago in the [administrative] capital of the [Zaporizhzhia] Oblast [i.e., the city of Zaporizhzhia - ed.] accompanied the operations carried out by the anti-aircraft units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy attacked towns and villages near [the city of] Zaporizhzhia from the direction of Vasylivka.

Early reports indicate there are no casualties. We will rebuild whatever has been destroyed."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!



Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea

Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Zelenskyy describes what would help change the situation on front in favour of Ukraine

Another power unit at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant now reconnected to Ukrainian power grid

Minister Vereshchuk names Ukrainian oblasts where mandatory evacuation to take place

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:46
Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea
10:16
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy 3 UAVs and helicopter of occupiers
09:52
Russians lose 3 more tanks and 250 soldiers
08:56
Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration
08:31
Russians kill two more civilians in Bakhmut
07:51
Intense overnight attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast by Russian forces: damage confirmed
07:19
Ukrainian Armed Forces bust and eliminate Russian reconnaissance group – General Staff report
06:20
Russian attacks forces strike city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast 16 times
03:45
Russian forces kill woman and her 2 children in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Oblast Military Administration
02:46
Russian rockets hit central Kharkiv – Kharkiv Mayor
All News