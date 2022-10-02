All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Foreign Minister briefs NATO Secretary General on Ukraine's membership application

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 2 October 2022, 00:48
Ukraine's Foreign Minister briefs NATO Secretary General on Ukraine's membership application

ALONA MAZURENKO SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 00:48

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, said he briefed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg "in detail" on Ukraine’s NATO membership application.

Source: Kuleba on Twitter

Advertisement:

Quote: "Building on his dialogue with [President Volodymyr Zelenskyy], I had a call with Jens Stoltenberg to brief him in detail on Ukraine’s membership application.

We agreed to keep in contact on the matter and discussed NATO’s further practical steps to support Ukraine in countering Russian aggression."

Previously: Kuleba has earlier said that Ukraine was hopeful that many of the NATO member states that had previously been sceptical about Ukraine’s membership prospects have reviewed their positions in favour of Ukraine in light of the "fundamental change of circumstances".

The White House believes that the issue of Ukraine's membership in the North Atlantic Alliance should be resolved "at a different time", and now it is more urgent to provide it with support to fight against Russian aggression.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on 30 September that "every democracy in Europe" had the right to apply for NATO membership, but that NATO’s current focus was on "providing immediate support to Ukraine, to help Ukraine defend itself against the Russian brutal invasion".

NATO Secretary General stated that Ukraine has the right to apply for membership, however assistance is the priority at the moment.

At the same time, the Baltic states, as well as Canada, have already expressed their support for Ukraine's membership in the Alliance.

Background:

  • On 30 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine would submit an application for accelerated accession to the North Atlantic Alliance.
  • Zelenskyy noted that the accelerated procedure is possible because Finland and Sweden started joining the Alliance this year without an action plan for membership.
  • Ukraine decided to take this step after the announcement of a new annexation by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who also signed "agreements on the accession" of the occupied territories with Russian-appointed puppets in the east and south of Ukraine: in Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson Oblasts.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:15
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
All News
Advertisement: