Russia’s Constitutional Court approves annexation of Ukraine’s oblasts, calls "parliamentary elections"

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 2 October 2022, 14:17
The Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation has approved a package of documents on the "admission" of the occupied "DPR" [self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic], "LPR" [self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic], as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts in Russia. The Russian authoritative body even scheduled "elections" to "parliaments" for 2023.

Source:  Russian state-owned news outlet TASS, citing the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation

Details: According to the decree issued by the Constitutional Court, "DPR" and "LPR" became part of Russia as "republics", with Russian as the official language.

Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts are considered "accepted" in the Russian Federation as "separate [federal] subjects with their current names [preserved]".

Russian-appointed puppet leaders in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts will be called governors.

The elections of the "parliaments" in the four occupied Ukrainian oblasts are to be held in September 2023.


