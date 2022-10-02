All Sections
Occupier hidden by civilian caught in Kharkiv Oblast

Sunday, 2 October 2022, 20:52

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO – SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 20:52

A serviceman of the so-called "Luhansk People’s Republic" (LPR) and the local resident, who had hidden him, were exposed in the liberated territory of Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Serhiy Bolvinov, Head of the investigative department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast, on Facebook

Quote: "During actions in the liberated territories, the police received information that a resident of the village of Chkalivske had allowed the so-called serviceman of the LPR" [to stay at] his home and [wear some] clothes so as to hide".

The LPR soldier has been detained; a case has been opened against both of them."

Details: Serhiy Pasechnyk, the pro-Russian fighter born in 1968, was notified that he is under suspicion of having infringed Part 2 of Art. 260 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code, which entails imprisonment of between three and eight years.

 

Serhiy Budanov, a 60-year-old resident of the village of Chkalivske, is threatened with charges under Article 111-1 Part 4, which is punishable with a fine or a ban on engaging in certain activities.

"I remind everyone that hiding Russian servicemen or bandits from the temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts is a criminal act. [This is] collaborative activity," Bolvinov noted.

