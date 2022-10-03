All Sections
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian Ka-52 helicopter, Su-25 jet and 8 drones – General Staff report

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 3 October 2022, 07:56
Ukraine’s defence forces [collective name for all Ukrainian military formations involved in the ongoing combat in this country - ed.] shot down one Russian Ka-52 helicopter, a Su-25 fighter jet and eight UAVs over the course of Sunday, 2 October.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 3 October

Quote: "During the day, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled enemy attacks in the vicinity of Zaitseve, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Odradivka, Vyimka, Spirne, Nevelske and Pervomaiske.

The [Ukrainian] Air Force carried out seven airstrikes, hitting a command post, five concentrations of [Russian] weapons and military equipment, and an anti-aircraft missile system.

In addition, [Ukrainian] air defence forces shot down one [Russian] Ka-52 helicopter, one Su-25 attack jet and eight UAVs.

[Ukraine’s] Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two command posts and 14 areas where Russian military personnel, weapons, and equipment were concentrated, as well as 3 ammunition storage points and 8 other crucial enemy targets."

Details: Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 11 missile strikes and 10 airstrikes, as well as over 65 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

More than 35 Ukrainian cities, towns, and villages came under Russian fire, including Ridkodub, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Netailove, Vodiane, Marinka, Vremivka, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Zaliznychne and Mykolaiv.

The General Staff has also confirmed Russia’s personnel and equipment losses in Zaporizhzhia Oblast during the past several days.

In particular, one area where Russian military personnel were concentrated has been struck, as were three ammunition dumps, over 20 pieces of military equipment and weaponry, and one S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.

A total of over 250 Russian soldiers sustained injuries. Information about fatalities has yet to be confirmed.

