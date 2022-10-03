Castling in Russian Ministry of Defence: Commander of Western Military District replaced

ROMAN PETRENKO – MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 17:45

Lieutenant General Roman Berdnikov has been appointed new commander of the Western Military District of the Russian Federation.

Source: Russian-controlled news outlet RBK, citing own sources; Centre for Strategic Communication and Information Security of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Advertisement:

Details: The centre reports that Aleksandr Zhuravlev [previous commander of Western Military District] was removed for failures at the front.

Previously, Berdnikov led the combined forces of the Eastern Military District, and later commanded a group of Russian troops in Syria.

Berdnikov graduated from Kyiv-based Suvorov Military School in 1991.

His predecessor Zhuravlev had commanded the forces of the Western Military District since 2018; prior to that, he, just like Berdnikov, led the group of Russian forces in Syria.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!