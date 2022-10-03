All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Castling in Russian Ministry of Defence: Commander of Western Military District replaced

Roman PetrenkoMonday, 3 October 2022, 17:45
Castling in Russian Ministry of Defence: Commander of Western Military District replaced

ROMAN PETRENKO – MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 17:45

Lieutenant General Roman Berdnikov has been appointed new commander of the Western Military District of the Russian Federation.

Source: Russian-controlled news outlet RBK, citing own sources; Centre for Strategic Communication and Information Security of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Advertisement:

Details: The centre reports that Aleksandr Zhuravlev [previous commander of Western Military District] was removed for failures at the front.

Previously, Berdnikov led the combined forces of the Eastern Military District, and later commanded a group of Russian troops in Syria.

Berdnikov graduated from Kyiv-based Suvorov Military School in 1991.

His predecessor Zhuravlev had commanded the forces of the Western Military District since 2018; prior to that, he, just like Berdnikov, led the group of Russian forces in Syria.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
All News
Advertisement: