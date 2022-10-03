All Sections
Russians launch missile attack on hospital in Kharkiv Oblast: doctor dies

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 3 October 2022, 18:40
Russian occupiers have launched a missile attack on a medical institution in the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast. An anesthesiologist was killed, and a nurse was injured.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Details: The building was destroyed almost completely from the ground floor to the 4th floor.

 

Rescuers and members of law enforcement agencies are working on site.

 

The information about other victims is being ascertained. 

