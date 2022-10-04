All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces attack Kharkiv, killing a woman

Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 06:59

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 06:59

Russian forces carried out new attacks on the city of Kharkiv, killing a woman.

Source: Natalia Popova, Adviser to the Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Council, on Facebook; Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv, on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Popova: "The Russians carried out major strikes on Kharkiv. Central neighbourhoods have possibly been hit. We are awaiting a report from emergency services. All [relevant services] are at work [at the scene]."

Update: Terekhov has later reported that two Kharkiv neighbourhoods were attacked: the Kholodnohirskyi and the Novobavarskyi neighbourhoods. Industrial and infrastructure targets have been hit.

Syniehubov said at 06:48 that a Russian missile hit an industrial plant in the Kholodnohirskyi neighbourhood soon after midnight on 4 October. A fire broke out, but early reports indicate there are no casualties.

Another missile hit a critical infrastructure target in the Novobavarskyi district, killing a 46-year-old woman. A fire also broke out, and has been contained.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Russia strikes high-rise buildings in Zaporizhzhia with rockets, people trapped under rubble

Ukrainian fighters liberate six settlements of Luhansk Oblast - Military Administration

Putin decrees Zaporizhzhia NPP to be handed over to Russia

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate several settlements in Luhansk Oblast

Zelenskyy convenes meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

Russians attack Bila Tserkva with kamikaze drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:22
Ukrainian Embassy Investigates Situation with Ukrainians at Estonian Border
13:57
Paratroopers from Mykolaiv destroy Russian forces’ position in hard-to-reach place
13:49
Explosions ring out in occupied Melitopol
13:08
Conscripted Russians already being used as cannon fodder in Ukraine’s south
13:05
Russians tried to recruit Azov Regiment fighters who left Azovstal steelworks: "To destroy USA"
12:49
Over 400 square km of Kherson Oblast have been liberated lately
12:41
Container with dental crowns found in torture chamber in Kharkiv Oblast; the occupiers could have stolen it
12:15
3 Russian drones shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast this morning
12:14
Over 1.6 million Ukrainians deported to Russia – Zelenskyy
11:57
Number of citizens who left Russia is twice the number of сonscripted people – National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine
All News