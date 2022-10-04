All Sections
Russian forces attack Kharkiv, killing a woman

Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 06:59
Russian forces attack Kharkiv, killing a woman

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 06:59

Russian forces carried out new attacks on the city of Kharkiv, killing a woman.

Source: Natalia Popova, Adviser to the Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Council, on Facebook; Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv, on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Popova: "The Russians carried out major strikes on Kharkiv. Central neighbourhoods have possibly been hit. We are awaiting a report from emergency services. All [relevant services] are at work [at the scene]."

Update: Terekhov has later reported that two Kharkiv neighbourhoods were attacked: the Kholodnohirskyi and the Novobavarskyi neighbourhoods. Industrial and infrastructure targets have been hit.

Syniehubov said at 06:48 that a Russian missile hit an industrial plant in the Kholodnohirskyi neighbourhood soon after midnight on 4 October. A fire broke out, but early reports indicate there are no casualties.

Another missile hit a critical infrastructure target in the Novobavarskyi district, killing a 46-year-old woman. A fire also broke out, and has been contained.

