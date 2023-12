Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian Uragan MLRS and take 2 Russian tanks as trophies

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 03:58

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed a Russian Uragan multiple-launch rocket system along with a vehicle for transporting and loading Uragan rockets, and a 120-calibre Sani mortar system, in southern Ukraine.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Advertisement:

Details: In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have killed 87 Russian soldiers and destroyed over 60 pieces of Russian military equipment. They took two tanks and armoured personnel carriers as trophies. They have also destroyed 31 Russian tanks and 27 other armoured vehicles.

Operational Command Pivden (South) reports that Ukrainian aircraft conducted nine airstrikes on enemy positions and targets. Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery carried out 290 firing missions.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!