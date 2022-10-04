All Sections
Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 07:59
Russians shell Nikopol from Grad MLRSs, there are four casualties

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 07:59

On the night of 3-4 October, Russians shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; about 30 shells from Grad MLRSs and heavy artillery landed there, killing four people.

Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, the Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Four men aged 28, 48, 50 and 66 years old were injured. Two of them are at a hospital. In addition, more than 30 high-rise and private buildings were damaged. In one of the high-rise buildings, 4 apartments were destroyed. The attack also damaged a school, a pharmacy, an industrial enterprise, a grain elevator, shops and administrative buildings.

Nikopol was left without water due to damaged networks of the water supply pumping station. More than 7,000 families remain without electricity. According to Reznichenko, half of the power supply has already been re-connected.

Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovsk hromadas (administrative units designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories) were shelled, too. In Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivska hromadas, the consequences of the destruction are being ascertained. In Pokrovsk, warehouses of an agricultural enterprise caught fire due to the attack; the flames have been extinguished.

Advertisement: