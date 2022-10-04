All Sections
Russian soldiers are surrendering en masse

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 4 October 2022, 11:46
The Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine says that more than 2,000 Russian soldiers have contacted them over the past few weeks asking for an opportunity to surrender.

Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of Ukraine’s military intelligence, on the Freedom TV channel 

Details: Yusov said there had been a surge of requests after the successful counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast and the announcement of partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation.

Quote: "Then we started getting phone calls not just from soldiers who were on the territory of Ukraine as part of the occupation army, but also those who had just been mobilised and were still on the territory of the Russian Federation, or their relatives, or even people who suspected that they might be mobilised and were checking just in case.

In a few weeks, we have already [received] more than 2,000 such requests."

Background: The state project called I Want to Live is designed to help military personnel of the Russian army safely surrender to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

To receive information on how to surrender, Russian military personnel or their relatives and friends should call the 24-hour numbers:

+38 066 580 34 98;

+38 093 119 29 84.

Russians are guaranteed civilised treatment, in line with the norms of the Geneva Conventions.

