Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council on intensification of nuclear news: Information terrorism from Russia

TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022

The Centre for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC) emphasises that Russia will continue to intensify nuclear blackmail, so there is a high probability of all kinds of provocations on its part.

Quote: "In recent days, foreign media have been spreading information from confidential sources that the Kremlin may want to use nuclear weapons.

At the very beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Federation put its nuclear forces on special combat duty.

A demonstration of Russia's readiness to launch a nuclear attack on the territory of Ukraine at any moment is another stage of informational terrorism conduced by the Russian Federation in order to persuade Ukraine to negotiate on the Kremlin's terms."

NATO intelligence has warned allies about Russia's possible test of the Poseidon super torpedo equipped with a nuclear charge.

However, the Centre for Countering Disinformation at the NSDC warned that the information about the submarine Belgorod could help Russian propaganda, and it was not made public on the NATO website. The Centre emphasised that "unsubstantiated statements by the media only increase the informational terrorism of the Russian Federation".

The (London) Times reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to test nuclear weapons near Ukraine. For this purpose, Putin sent the so-called "nuclear train" [a train carrying nuclear weapons - ed.] towards the front.

