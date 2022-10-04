Ukrainian Armed Forces repel attacks near 10 settlements, hit 2 control points of occupiers – General Staff

STANISLAV POHORILOV — TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 18:56

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled Russian attacks in the vicinities of Maiorsk, Vyimka, Spirne, Ozerianivka, Zaitseve, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Vesele, Pervomaiske and Novomykhailivka on Tuesday, 4 October.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 4 October

Details: Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery hit a control point, two clusters of manpower, weaponry and military equipment.

Ukrainian combat aircraft carried out 12 strikes. It was confirmed that two strong points, eight areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as two anti-aircraft missile systems of the invaders were hit. In addition, air defence units shot down two Russian UAVs.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the other fronts the Russians opened fire from fired tanks, mortars and tubed artillery:

on the Sivershchyna front – near Velyka Pysarivka (Sumy Oblast);

– near Velyka Pysarivka (Sumy Oblast); on the Slobozhanshchyna front – in the vicinities of the settlements of Strilecha, Vovchansk, Varvarivka, Vilkhuvatka and Dvorichna;

– in the vicinities of the settlements of Strilecha, Vovchansk, Varvarivka, Vilkhuvatka and Dvorichna; on the Kramatorsk front – Russian troops are regrouping their units.

– Russian troops are regrouping their units. on the Bakhmut front, the enemy used mortars, tubed and rocket artillery to fire on areas of over 10 cities and towns. In particular, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Maiorsk, Zaitseve and Yakovlivka.

the enemy used mortars, tubed and rocket artillery to fire on areas of over 10 cities and towns. In particular, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Maiorsk, Zaitseve and Yakovlivka. on the Avdiivka front, the infrastructure of Avdiivka, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Kostiantynivka and Novomykhailivka was damaged by Russian shelling.

the infrastructure of Avdiivka, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Kostiantynivka and Novomykhailivka was damaged by Russian shelling. on the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia fronts, Russian occupying forces did not conduct any active offensive actions. 25 cities and towns were shelled. The list includes Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Mala Tokmachka and Orikhiv.

Russian occupying forces did not conduct any active offensive actions. 25 cities and towns were shelled. The list includes Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Mala Tokmachka and Orikhiv. on the Pivdennyi Buh front, more than 20 cities and towns along the contact line were attacked.

The threat of air and missile strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine remains. The invaders launched five missile and one air attacks during the day, carrying out shelling with 15 MLRS on military and civilian facilities on the territory of Ukraine.

As a result of Russian strikes, more than 12 cities and towns were damaged, namely, Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Andriivka (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast), Bakhmut, Zaliznychne, Voznesensk and Prydniprovske.

