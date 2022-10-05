All Sections
Ukrainian fighters liberate six settlements of Luhansk Oblast - Military Administration

Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 22:32

YEVHEN KIZILOV — WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 22:32

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated six settlements of Luhansk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, in a comment on the Freedom TV channel

Details: Haidai did not reveal which settlements and advised the media to wait for those details in the official statement of the General Staff. He said Russian forces could watch the broadcast and, having received such information, they would intensify the attacks on these settlements.

Quote from Haidai: "I can only say that today six settlements [have been liberated]."

Previously: On 4 October, information appeared that the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated eight more settlements in the Kherson region from Russian invaders.

