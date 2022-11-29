Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Russians shell Myrove injuring a woman

Russian attackers fired heavy artillery at Myrove hromada in Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, wounding an elderly woman on the afternoon of 29 November. [Hromada is an administrative unit designating, in this case, the village of Myrove and its adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Mykola Lukashuk, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council on Telegram

Details: Lukashuk has reported that an elderly woman born in 1949 was injured in the shelling. She sustained minor injuries, and her condition is currently satisfactory. The woman will receive outpatient treatment.

The head of the regional council also reported that Russian attackers damaged about five private houses, an outbuilding and a gas pipeline in Myrove hromada.

