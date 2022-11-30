Ukrainian Armed Forces kill nearly 500 Russian soldiers in a day on 29 November

Russia has lost about 88,880 soldiers, 2,914 tanks and 5,872 armoured combat vehicles in its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 30 November 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 88,880 (+500) military personnel;

2,914 (+3) tanks;

5,872 (+6) armoured combat vehicles;

1,902 (+1) artillery systems;

395 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

210 (+1) air defence systems;

280 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

261 (+0) helicopters;

1,562 (+7) operational-tactical UAVs;

531 (+0) cruise missiles;

16 (+0) ships/boats;

4,429 (+6) vehicles and tankers;

163 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!