Ukrainian Armed Forces kill nearly 500 Russian soldiers in a day on 29 November
Wednesday, 30 November 2022, 09:42
Russia has lost about 88,880 soldiers, 2,914 tanks and 5,872 armoured combat vehicles in its war of aggression against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 30 November 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 88,880 (+500) military personnel;
- 2,914 (+3) tanks;
- 5,872 (+6) armoured combat vehicles;
- 1,902 (+1) artillery systems;
- 395 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 210 (+1) air defence systems;
- 280 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 261 (+0) helicopters;
- 1,562 (+7) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 531 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 16 (+0) ships/boats;
- 4,429 (+6) vehicles and tankers;
- 163 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
