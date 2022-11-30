General Staff on losses of Ukraine’s Armed Forces in war with Russia: figures are classified, but aggressor must pay

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is unable to announce the losses of the Ukrainian army in the full-scale war against Russia, while at the same time emphasising the inevitability of punishment for the aggressor country for the death and injury of Ukrainian citizens.

Source: Bohdan Senyk, Head of the Public Relations Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: At the request of Ukrainska Pravda to comment on the assessment of Ukraine's losses in the war against the Russian Federation (of 100,000 troops), voiced by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, the General Staff reiterated that military losses are classified data.

Quote from Senyk: "We cannot confirm this figure, we emphasise that the losses of the Ukrainian army are classified information and are subject to restrictions on publication. At the same time, if the information announced by the President of the European Commission will allow us to bring the aggressor country to justice, we can only support actions that will contribute to legal punishment for those who organised the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Everything must be done to ensure that all those responsible for the loss of civilian and military citizens of Ukraine end up in the dock."

Reference: Army losses in war are categorised as irreversible (deaths) or medical (wounded and traumatised).

In the address by the President of the European Commission on the assessment of Ukraine's losses in the war, it was not specified which losses were meant. It was also not indicated on the basis of whose data such an assessment was made.

Moreover, after the news of this assessment was spread, the reference to the fact that Ukraine lost 100,000 soldiers in the war with Russia was removed from von der Leyen's public address.

Even later, Dana Spinant, Deputy Director-General of the European Commission, reported that the data on Ukraine's losses during the war that was announced by the head of the European Commission included wounded and dead.

