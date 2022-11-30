Russian forces attack border of Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts from the territory of Russia: 40 hits

On the morning of 30 November, the Russian military hit the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts using artillery and mortars; a total of 40 strikes have been reported.

Source: Operational Command Pivnich (North) on Facebook

Quote from Pivnich: "Enemy troops once again hit Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts from the territory of the Russian Federation using artillery and mortars."

Details: OC Pivnich reported that there were nine strikes from 10:40 to 11:10, presumably from tube artillery, in the area of the settlement of Hremiach, Chernihiv Oblast.

There were 10 strikes from 11:00 to 11:20, presumably from tube artillery, in the area of the settlement of Havrylova Sloboda, Sumy Oblast.

There were 20 more strikes from 11:30 to 12:10, presumably from a 120 mm mortar, in the area of the settlement of Bachivsk, Sumy Oblast.

No losses of personnel or equipment have been reported.

No casualties among the local population or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported either.

