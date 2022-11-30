All Sections
Russians shell Kherson Art Museum

Wednesday, 30 November 2022, 15:00

The Russians shelled the Oleksii Shovkunenko Kherson Art Museum on the morning of 30 November 2022.

It is reported by Oleksandr Tkachenko, Ukraine's Minister of Culture and Information Policy, on Telegram.

Windows were blown out and walls were broken after the shelling of the museum.

"It's so Russian to fight against museums and hospitals. What they don't steal, they destroy," Oleksandr Tkachenko wrote.

 
 
 
 

He has also said that he was in this museum a week ago, there were still scaffoldings and the banner "Great restoration" was hanging there. The renovation of the museum began even before the full-scale war.

Alina Dotsenko, the director of the Kherson Art Museum, previously shared details about what works of art were stolen by the Russians, about local artists-collaborators, about the future fate of the exhibits and the condition of the museum.

