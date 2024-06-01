Dnipro power plant in critical condition and can't produce electricity

The Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) is in a critical condition following the Russian attack on the night of 31 May–1 June. Officials are considering whether it is safe to open the dam to traffic.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, the Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Ukraine’s national 24/7 newscast

Quote from Fedorov: "The Dnipro HPP is currently in a critical condition. It can’t produce electricity. Traffic [across the River Dnipro] is completely suspended, so the local residents’ movements are restricted. Two [other] bridges can be used to cross the river; traffic is moving both ways on both. This is how it will remain throughout the weekend."

Details: Fedorov said that the local authorities will consult experts "so that if we resume traffic through the Dnipro HPP, it will be safe for vehicles that will be allowed to travel across".

"I hope that we will be able to give local residents a clear answer regarding the logistics around the Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia in the next couple of days," he added.

Fedorov also said that on Friday, 31 May, Russian forces attacked populated areas in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over 500 times, setting a new record.

Background:

Russian forces attacked energy facilities in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts on the night of 31 May–1 June.

The dam at the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) in Zaporizhzhia was closed to traffic on the morning of 1 June.

Local authorities made a decision to keep the Dnipro HPP dam closed to traffic throughout the weekend, 1–2 June, after inspecting the damage caused by the Russian attacks.

