Ukraine’s Foreign Minister on Patriot systems: discussion ongoing

European PravdaWednesday, 30 November 2022, 17:17

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has confirmed the ongoing discussions regarding the supply of American Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine.

He has said this during the live session he shared on his Facebook account, as reported by European Pravda.

"Indeed, everyone is curious about the Patriot air defence system topic. I’ll say this: if no one has talked openly about this before, there is indeed ongoing discussions being conducted now; and it is a very serious and substantive conversation," Kuleba said. 

According to the Foreign Minister, new contributions are expected from NATO countries towards Ukraine’s energy security; including a supply of transformers and generators, asannounced at the meeting of the foreign ministers of NATO member states in Bucharest, where Kuleba was present. 

In addition, new military assistance was promised, "Weapons, winter uniforms, I cannot mention everything, but 155-mm artillery systems, munitions, armoured vehicles are included as well. All of this is scheduled to arrive in Ukraine soon," he stated.

Earlier, the Pentagon had announced that the United States of America is considering the possibility of sending Patriot systems to Ukraine in order to support Ukrainian air defence against Russian attacks. 

Berlin has offered the Patriot systems to Warsaw to ensure the safety of their air space after a missile fell in Poland last week, killing two people. 

Later, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki requested that Germany send those Patriot systems to Ukraine instead. 

Germany has stated that they are discussing Poland's request with the allies.

