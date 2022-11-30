Russians suffer losses in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and carry out attacks there – General Staff

Military equipment in action, photo of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On day 280 of the full-scale war, Russian occupiers carried out strikes at the villages of Komyshuvakha and Bilohiria in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; the Russians have lost 100 soldiers and five pieces of military equipment in other settlements of the oblast.

Source: evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00, on 30 November

Quote General Staff: "The enemy is focusing its efforts on deterring the actions of the defence forces of Ukraine, carrying out engineering work on defensive lines and positions, and continuing to conduct offensive operations on the Bakhmut front. The occupying forces are continuing to move personnel and military equipment to replenish the units that have suffered losses.

Over the course of the day, the Russian army has launched two rocket attacks on civilian infrastructure in the settlement of Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. They carried out 20 airstrikes on the positions of our troops, as well as on the settlement of Bilohiria in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. They also shelled the city of Kherson from multiple launch rocket systems."

Details: There is an ongoing threat of Russian missile strikes on critical infrastructure facilities across Ukraine.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts; there is no evidence that Russian forces are forming new offensive task forces. Training of some units continues at the training grounds of the Republic of Belarus.

On the Sivershchyna front, Russian invaders shelled the settlements of Seredyna Buda, Bilopillia, Budky and Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast with mortars and rocket artillery.

On the Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian forces continue to hold military units close to the border areas of Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation. The settlements of Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Vysoka Yaruha, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Budarky, Chuhunivka, Petro-Ivanivka and Dvorichna in Kharkiv Oblast have suffered shelling from mortars, tubed and rocket artillery.

Russian forces are holding defence on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts. The Russians shelled Pershotravneve, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Tabaivka, Krokhmalne, Berestove and Druzheliubivka in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Ploshchanka, Nevske and Chervonopopivka in Luhansk Oblast, with all types of artillery at their disposal.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces continue to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive actions. Several settlements were attacked, among them Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Vyimka, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Opytne, Klishchiivka, Pivnichne, Zalizne and Niu-York.

On the Avdiivka front, the occupiers are trying to improve their tactical situation. The settlements of Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast were shelled from tanks and artillery of various types.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian troops are on the defensive. They fired at areas in and around Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka, Prechystivka and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast using artillery.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian troops are also conducting defensive operations. They attacked areas in and around Zahirne, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky and Plavni in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast came under direct attack.

On the Kherson front, Russian troops are defending their positions. Ukrainian positions were shelled from tanks, mortars, tubed and rocket artillery. The Russians did not stop attacking the suburbs and the city of Kherson.

Quote: "It was confirmed that enemy units were hit in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 28-29 November. In the vicinity of the settlements of Inzhenerne, Polohy and Tokmak, 100 enemy soldiers were wounded, and five pieces of military equipment were destroyed.

The Ukrainian Air Force has carried out 15 strikes on the clusters of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as two strikes on the positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

During the day, units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment and one important site used by the Russian invaders."

