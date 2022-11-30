All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Defence of Kyiv: capital's command keeps troops on combat alert

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 30 November 2022, 19:17

Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, has reassured residents of Kyiv regarding the defensive lines of the capital. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are taking the necessary measures in order to keep the troops on combat alert.

Source: press service of Kyiv City Military Administration, referring to Popko’s comment

Quote from Popko: "The command of the defence forces of Kyiv city is taking systematic measures for increasing and keeping our troops on combat alert."

Details: As Popko says, there are measures for coordinating the functioning of administrative bodies and increasing and improving systems of engineering equipment, air defence, target inflicting, logistics, etc.

"I want to reassure Kyivans that all these measures are conducted by military commanders and Kyiv’s administration," he stressed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!


Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast

First Grain from Ukraine ship loaded with humanitarian cargo arrives in Ethiopia

Ukraine's Security Service publishes list of sanctioned individuals from Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate)

Zelenskyy criticized the US$60 price cap on Russian oil: a weak position

Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Sergei Shoigu threatens war until the last "either Ukrainian or Pole"

Police look for those who helped Ukrainska Pravda identify Deputy Head of the President's Office in an expensive car

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:39
Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast 46 times: 1 person killed and 2 injured
11:36
Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast
10:44
Russian occupiers held civilians at checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia Oblast for 2 days, beating and inspecting
10:18
Russian forces hit settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv Oblast: transport infrastructure damaged
10:17
Russians mine infrastructure and outskirts of Sievierodonetsk – Oblast Military Administration
09:10
Occupiers want to remove hryvnia after New Year
08:27
Artillery units hit two Russian command posts in Luhansk Oblast
07:42
Ukraine’s Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 17 settlements – General Staff
04:26
Ukraine and USA work on further sanctions against Russia
02:22
Russian occupiers hand out draft summons to residents queuing for water in occupied Makiivka
All News