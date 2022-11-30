Defence of Kyiv: capital's command keeps troops on combat alert

Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, has reassured residents of Kyiv regarding the defensive lines of the capital. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are taking the necessary measures in order to keep the troops on combat alert.

Source: press service of Kyiv City Military Administration, referring to Popko’s comment

Quote from Popko: "The command of the defence forces of Kyiv city is taking systematic measures for increasing and keeping our troops on combat alert."

Details: As Popko says, there are measures for coordinating the functioning of administrative bodies and increasing and improving systems of engineering equipment, air defence, target inflicting, logistics, etc.

"I want to reassure Kyivans that all these measures are conducted by military commanders and Kyiv’s administration," he stressed.

