Britain and Ukraine continue to work together on sanctions against Russia

Ukraine and the UK are working together on strengthening sanctions against Russia and all those implicated in its invasion of Ukraine.

Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development, has met with Baroness Joanna Penn, Parliamentary Secretary in HM Treasury, the leadership of the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation, and representatives of the authorities responsible for sanctions policy, in London.

The meeting’s attendees discussed the effectiveness of the measures taken, the future priorities of sanctions policy, preventive measures to counter the circumvention of sanctions, and ways of ensuring the proper coordination of the policy.

"Both Ukraine and the UK are actively working on the imposition of sanctions against individuals and companies involved in the war against our country. It is important that we continue to coordinate our efforts and exchange information. To achieve the greatest effect of the sanctions, it is also extremely important to mirror the sanctions imposed," Svyrydenko said.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the UK has sanctioned more than 1,000 individuals and over 100 companies. The sanctions lists are updated regularly.

The UK has also banned Russian ships and ships chartered by Russia from entering its ports and has imposed sanctions on Russia’s aviation industry.

Background:

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Wednesday that Brussels and its partners would draw up a plan to confiscate frozen Russian assets so that they can then be utilised for the reconstruction of Ukraine and as compensation for the damage inflicted by the Russian war.

Ukraine expects that the 9th package of EU sanctions against Russia will provide for the complete disconnection of Russian banks from SWIFT and a ban on the entry of Russian citizens into the EU.

Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development, discussed increasing the pressure on Russia with Ambassador James O'Brien, Head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination at the US State Department.

