All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Britain and Ukraine continue to work together on sanctions against Russia

Wednesday, 30 November 2022, 19:29

Ukraine and the UK are working together on strengthening sanctions against Russia and all those implicated in its invasion of Ukraine. 

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development, has met with Baroness Joanna Penn, Parliamentary Secretary in HM Treasury, the leadership of the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation, and representatives of the authorities responsible for sanctions policy, in London. 

The meeting’s attendees discussed the effectiveness of the measures taken, the future priorities of sanctions policy, preventive measures to counter the circumvention of sanctions, and ways of ensuring the proper coordination of the policy. 

"Both Ukraine and the UK are actively working on the imposition of sanctions against individuals and companies involved in the war against our country. It is important that we continue to coordinate our efforts and exchange information. To achieve the greatest effect of the sanctions, it is also extremely important to mirror the sanctions imposed," Svyrydenko said.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the UK has sanctioned more than 1,000 individuals and over 100 companies. The sanctions lists are updated regularly. 

The UK has also banned Russian ships and ships chartered by Russia from entering its ports and has imposed sanctions on Russia’s aviation industry. 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background:

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Wednesday that Brussels and its partners would draw up a plan to confiscate frozen Russian assets so that they can then be utilised for the reconstruction of Ukraine and as compensation for the damage inflicted by the Russian war.

Ukraine expects that the 9th package of EU sanctions against Russia will provide for the complete disconnection of Russian banks from SWIFT and a ban on the entry of Russian citizens into the EU.

Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development, discussed increasing the pressure on Russia with Ambassador James O'Brien, Head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination at the US State Department.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!


Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast

First Grain from Ukraine ship loaded with humanitarian cargo arrives in Ethiopia

Ukraine's Security Service publishes list of sanctioned individuals from Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate)

Zelenskyy criticized the US$60 price cap on Russian oil: a weak position

Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Sergei Shoigu threatens war until the last "either Ukrainian or Pole"

Police look for those who helped Ukrainska Pravda identify Deputy Head of the President's Office in an expensive car

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:39
Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast 46 times: 1 person killed and 2 injured
11:36
Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast
10:44
Russian occupiers held civilians at checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia Oblast for 2 days, beating and inspecting
10:18
Russian forces hit settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv Oblast: transport infrastructure damaged
10:17
Russians mine infrastructure and outskirts of Sievierodonetsk – Oblast Military Administration
09:10
Occupiers want to remove hryvnia after New Year
08:27
Artillery units hit two Russian command posts in Luhansk Oblast
07:42
Ukraine’s Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 17 settlements – General Staff
04:26
Ukraine and USA work on further sanctions against Russia
02:22
Russian occupiers hand out draft summons to residents queuing for water in occupied Makiivka
All News