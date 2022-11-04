All Sections
Ukraine's air defence forces shoot down 8 Russian Shahed-136 drones in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 4 November 2022, 08:02

Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down 8 Russian Shahed-136 drones in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Our air defence forces did a great job last night.

They shot down 8 enemy Shahed[-136 drones]. Forces of Air Command Skhid [East] have shot down all of the drones targetting the Nikopol district."

Details: Reznichenko added that Russian forces have also deployed other types of weapons to attack the Nikopol district. They deployed Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), along with heavy artillery, to fire on four hromadas: Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Myrove and Marhanets. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.]

There are no casualties.

Several residential buildings, automobiles and a gas pipeline have been damaged in the Chervonohryhorivka hromada. A power line has been damaged there as well.

Previously: Mykola Lukashuk, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, reported that kamikaze drones were detected over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the evening of Thursday, 3 November.

