All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's air defence forces shoot down 8 Russian Shahed-136 drones in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 4 November 2022, 07:02
Ukraine's air defence forces shoot down 8 Russian Shahed-136 drones in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down 8 Russian Shahed-136 drones in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Our air defence forces did a great job last night.

Advertisement:

They shot down 8 enemy Shahed[-136 drones]. Forces of Air Command Skhid [East] have shot down all of the drones targetting the Nikopol district."

Details: Reznichenko added that Russian forces have also deployed other types of weapons to attack the Nikopol district. They deployed Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), along with heavy artillery, to fire on four hromadas: Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Myrove and Marhanets. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.]

There are no casualties.

Several residential buildings, automobiles and a gas pipeline have been damaged in the Chervonohryhorivka hromada. A power line has been damaged there as well.

Previously: Mykola Lukashuk, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, reported that kamikaze drones were detected over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the evening of Thursday, 3 November.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
All News
Advertisement: