Artillery units in Kharkiv Oblast fire agitation shells on surrendering

Friday, 4 November 2022, 15:23

VIKTORIIA ANDRIEIEVA — FRIDAY, 4 NOVEMBER 2022 13:09

Ukrainian artillery units fire special agitation shells in the direction of the occupiers in Kharkiv Oblast. 

There are instructions inside those shells on how to surrender to Ukrainians, as the National Guard of Ukraine reported.

The Ukrainian military has pointed out that the leaflets are addressed to the Russians and the conscripted occupiers from "DPR" and "LPR" [self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic - ed.]. 

Special shells from D-30 howitzers were used for information distribution. Each shell contains 1,500 leaflets. They are being fired in various directions to ensure that as many invaders as possible receive them. 

 

"We can inform our enemy that he can surrender on our land. Soldiers will be treated normally, in accordance with humanitarian law. 

We are calling on the Russians to evade conscription and surrender to Ukrainians, because it is better than dying from the devastating fire of our artillery," said the commander of the Howitzer Artillery Battalion.

The Ukrainian military says that such an "information attack" is one of the most efficient ways to inform the Russians because the majority of them do not have any communication or Internet connection. This is a real chance for them to save their lives.

 

