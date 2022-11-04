All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Artillery units in Kharkiv Oblast fire agitation shells on surrendering

Friday, 4 November 2022, 14:23

VIKTORIIA ANDRIEIEVA — FRIDAY, 4 NOVEMBER 2022 13:09

Ukrainian artillery units fire special agitation shells in the direction of the occupiers in Kharkiv Oblast. 

There are instructions inside those shells on how to surrender to Ukrainians, as the National Guard of Ukraine reported.

Advertisement:

The Ukrainian military has pointed out that the leaflets are addressed to the Russians and the conscripted occupiers from "DPR" and "LPR" [self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic - ed.]. 

Special shells from D-30 howitzers were used for information distribution. Each shell contains 1,500 leaflets. They are being fired in various directions to ensure that as many invaders as possible receive them. 

 

"We can inform our enemy that he can surrender on our land. Soldiers will be treated normally, in accordance with humanitarian law. 

We are calling on the Russians to evade conscription and surrender to Ukrainians, because it is better than dying from the devastating fire of our artillery," said the commander of the Howitzer Artillery Battalion.

The Ukrainian military says that such an "information attack" is one of the most efficient ways to inform the Russians because the majority of them do not have any communication or Internet connection. This is a real chance for them to save their lives.

 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
All News
Advertisement: