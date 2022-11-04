Russians hit DTEK Energy, Ukraine’s largest private energy company

ECONOMICHNA PRAVDA — FRIDAY, 4 NOVEMBER 2022, 17:33

A DTEK Energy enterprise was damaged by Russian attacks on Friday, 4 November 2022. [DTEK Energy is the largest private investor in the energy industry in Ukraine.]

This was reported by DTEK Energy’s press service.

"Russian troops have continued to systematically carry out terrorist attacks on Ukraine’s civilian and energy infrastructure. Today, one of DTEK Energy’s enterprises was damaged by a missile strike," the message reads.

The company also pointed out that this was the 12th attack on DTEK Energy enterprises in the past month.

Early reports indicate that nobody was injured in today’s attack, but energy equipment was seriously damaged.

"When the attack is over, the enterprise’s employees will immediately start clearing up and resuming work. For safety reasons, only essential workers are at the facilities. Everybody else is working remotely," the press service added.

Background:

The DTEK Group has stated that they have used a stock of equipment they had kept in storage after Russia’s first two "attack waves", which have been happening since 10 October.

