Zelenskyy signs decrees appointing 116 judges

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed 116 judges pursuant to decrees dated 8 May. Iryna Mudra, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, stated that as of today, 22% to 61% of judge positions remain vacant.

Source: decrees of the President of Ukraine; Iryna Mudra, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Facebook

Quote from Mudra: "The staffing of the judicial system, the procedures for the selection and appointment of judges, professional training, and facilitating scrutiny of their integrity – these are the foundation of the changes [being made in the judicial system – ed.], and these changes are ongoing."

Details: Mudra reported that as of today, between 22% and 61% of vacancies for judge positions remain unfilled depending on specialisation and instance, and some courts do not function properly due to the lack of judges.

"Of course the problem won’t be completely solved after the decrees are signed because the competitive recruitment process will be ongoing until 2025, but this is still light at the end of the tunnel," Mudra stated.

She added that it is now possible to report on the work done by the Office of the President of Ukraine, mainly on inventorising the judge appointments put forward by the Supreme Judicial Council and creating a concept for the development of the judicial system with clear KPIs for 2024-2026.

