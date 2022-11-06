All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians damage more than 1,000 Ukrainian hospitals since start of full-scale war

Sunday, 6 November 2022, 13:59

YANA OSADCHA – SUNDAY, 6 NOVEMBER 2022

Over the eight months of the full-scale invasion, the Russian occupiers have damaged 1,100 medical establishments. 144 of them are completely destroyed. 

This has been reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. 

Advertisement:

Kharkiv Oblast is the region where the greatest number of medical establishments were impacted - 249 in all. In Donetsk Oblast, 210 hospitals have been damaged or destroyed. 

In Mykolaiv Oblast, 148 medical establishments were affected, and in Kyiv Oblast, 121; 41 of those are in the city of Kyiv. 

 

At the moment, 95 medical facilities have been fully restored and another 204 have been partially renovated. 

"The cost of preliminary restoration of destroyed medical establishments has been estimated at more than 38,000,000,000 hryvnias [approximately US$1,023,397,000 - ed.]," the Ministry stated.

Ukraine’s losses in the full-scale war have amounted to more than US$127 billion. Residential buildings account for the bulk of that sum, 39.7%. The infrastructure sector comes in at the second place, with losses of 27.7%. Losses of educational infrastructure are estimated at US$6.95 billion. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
All News
Advertisement: