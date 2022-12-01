All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Group of Russian generals and unknown VIP-plane arrive in Belarus

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 1 December 2022, 10:50
Group of Russian generals and unknown VIP-plane arrive in Belarus

A Tu-154M passenger plane, carrying a group of Russian generals to Belarus, landed at the airfield in Machulishchy [a town in Minsk Oblast of Belarus] on the morning of 1 December.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, on Telegram

Quote: "Today at 09:23 (Minsk time), a passenger plane Tu-154M of the Russian Aerospace Forces (RA-85686), which arrived from the Chkalovsky airfield [Russian military airfield], landed at the airfield in Machulishchy. It is known that the plane brought a group of Russian generals to Minsk."

Advertisement:

The propagandists did not report on this visit. No Russian generals were seen in the published footage of a meeting with Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus.

Details: Later, a government VIP plane of the Russia Special Flight Detachment (RA-09007) was spotted in Belarusian airspace. It is reported that it is heading towards Minsk.

It is not yet known who is aboard the plane.

Background:

  • The Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine does not currently observe creation of a powerful offensive group in Belarus, similar to the one that was deployed in January-February 2022.
  • Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko gathered all security forces for a meeting on 1 December, where they are discussing whether additional measures to defend and protect Belarus are needed. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
All News
Advertisement: