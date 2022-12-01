All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Group of Russian generals and unknown VIP-plane arrive in Belarus

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 1 December 2022, 11:50

A Tu-154M passenger plane, carrying a group of Russian generals to Belarus, landed at the airfield in Machulishchy [a town in Minsk Oblast of Belarus] on the morning of 1 December.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, on Telegram

Quote: "Today at 09:23 (Minsk time), a passenger plane Tu-154M of the Russian Aerospace Forces (RA-85686), which arrived from the Chkalovsky airfield [Russian military airfield], landed at the airfield in Machulishchy. It is known that the plane brought a group of Russian generals to Minsk."

The propagandists did not report on this visit. No Russian generals were seen in the published footage of a meeting with Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus.

Details: Later, a government VIP plane of the Russia Special Flight Detachment (RA-09007) was spotted in Belarusian airspace. It is reported that it is heading towards Minsk.

It is not yet known who is aboard the plane.

Background:

  • The Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine does not currently observe creation of a powerful offensive group in Belarus, similar to the one that was deployed in January-February 2022.
  • Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko gathered all security forces for a meeting on 1 December, where they are discussing whether additional measures to defend and protect Belarus are needed. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast

First Grain from Ukraine ship loaded with humanitarian cargo arrives in Ethiopia

Ukraine's Security Service publishes list of sanctioned individuals from Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate)

Zelenskyy criticized the US$60 price cap on Russian oil: a weak position

Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Sergei Shoigu threatens war until the last "either Ukrainian or Pole"

Police look for those who helped Ukrainska Pravda identify Deputy Head of the President's Office in an expensive car

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:39
Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast 46 times: 1 person killed and 2 injured
11:36
Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast
10:44
Russian occupiers held civilians at checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia Oblast for 2 days, beating and inspecting
10:18
Russian forces hit settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv Oblast: transport infrastructure damaged
10:17
Russians mine infrastructure and outskirts of Sievierodonetsk – Oblast Military Administration
09:10
Occupiers want to remove hryvnia after New Year
08:27
Artillery units hit two Russian command posts in Luhansk Oblast
07:42
Ukraine’s Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 17 settlements – General Staff
04:26
Ukraine and USA work on further sanctions against Russia
02:22
Russian occupiers hand out draft summons to residents queuing for water in occupied Makiivka
All News