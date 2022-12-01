Group of Russian generals and unknown VIP-plane arrive in Belarus

A Tu-154M passenger plane, carrying a group of Russian generals to Belarus, landed at the airfield in Machulishchy [a town in Minsk Oblast of Belarus] on the morning of 1 December.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, on Telegram

Quote: "Today at 09:23 (Minsk time), a passenger plane Tu-154M of the Russian Aerospace Forces (RA-85686), which arrived from the Chkalovsky airfield [Russian military airfield], landed at the airfield in Machulishchy. It is known that the plane brought a group of Russian generals to Minsk."

The propagandists did not report on this visit. No Russian generals were seen in the published footage of a meeting with Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus.



Details: Later, a government VIP plane of the Russia Special Flight Detachment (RA-09007) was spotted in Belarusian airspace. It is reported that it is heading towards Minsk.

It is not yet known who is aboard the plane.



Background:

The Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine does not currently observe creation of a powerful offensive group in Belarus, similar to the one that was deployed in January-February 2022.

Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko gathered all security forces for a meeting on 1 December, where they are discussing whether additional measures to defend and protect Belarus are needed.

