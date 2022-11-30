No signs of powerful strike group being created in Belarus – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

The Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine does not currently observe creation of a powerful offensive group in Belarus, similar to the one that was deployed in January-February 2022.

Source: Armia Inform quoting Vadym Skibitskyi, representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "We expect intensification of combat training in Belarus, as a new academic year starts on 1 December in the Armed Forces of this country. The troops will exercise at the training grounds; will work out various issues of combat coordination, and checks of branches and troops.

Therefore, we expect active measures on the Belarusian territory, first of all on operational and combat training. We are ready for this. However, I would like to note that today there are no signs of the deployment of a powerful strike group on the territory of Belarus."

Details: At the same time, according to Skibitskyi, about 9,000 servicemen of the 1st Guards Tank Army have conducted combat training and coordination of units.

The Defence Intelligence does not exclude two options for the use of this division: either from the territory of Belarus or a rotation to the territory of Ukraine, possibly to the Kharkiv front.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine emphasises that in the future there is a threat of using the regional grouping of forces of Russia and Belarus. However, they do not have enough weapons for this.

At present, Russia is actively removing weapons and military equipment from storage points, arsenals, and draft deployment centres in order to replenish losses in the units created upon conscription.

Previously: Andrii Yusov, a representative of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, has said that information regarding Belarus preparing an offensive is circulating in order to spread panic.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!