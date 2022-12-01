All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lukashenko gathers security forces to discuss defence of Belarus

Iryna BalachukThursday, 1 December 2022, 10:20

Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko gathered all security forces for a meeting on 1 December, where they are discussing whether additional measures to defend and protect Belarus are needed. 

Source: Telegram channel Pul Pervogo under the control of Lukashenko; Belarusian state-owned news outlet Belta

Quote from Lukashenko: "All security agencies are pointing out the increased number of provocations near the state border. Most probably, Ukraine is trying to get NATO member states’ troops in the conflict by any means. All this is confirmed by a recent fall of a missile in Poland." 

Details: Self-proclaimed president has added that "calls to seize power by force and perform terrorist attacks on the territory of Belarus" are heard more and more frequently from the Belarusian opposition. 

He has also repeated a familiar mantra about "Western countries continuing to increase the military potential of their armed forces" near the border with the Republic of Belarus.  

Lukashenko has also said that, as of now, he allegedly "manages to restrain a possible enemy from using military forces against Belarus", but, at the same time, it is needed "to constantly monitor, look and not miss signs that will show direct preparations for aggression against Belarus".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast

First Grain from Ukraine ship loaded with humanitarian cargo arrives in Ethiopia

Ukraine's Security Service publishes list of sanctioned individuals from Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate)

Zelenskyy criticized the US$60 price cap on Russian oil: a weak position

Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Sergei Shoigu threatens war until the last "either Ukrainian or Pole"

Police look for those who helped Ukrainska Pravda identify Deputy Head of the President's Office in an expensive car

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:39
Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast 46 times: 1 person killed and 2 injured
11:36
Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast
10:44
Russian occupiers held civilians at checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia Oblast for 2 days, beating and inspecting
10:18
Russian forces hit settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv Oblast: transport infrastructure damaged
10:17
Russians mine infrastructure and outskirts of Sievierodonetsk – Oblast Military Administration
09:10
Occupiers want to remove hryvnia after New Year
08:27
Artillery units hit two Russian command posts in Luhansk Oblast
07:42
Ukraine’s Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 17 settlements – General Staff
04:26
Ukraine and USA work on further sanctions against Russia
02:22
Russian occupiers hand out draft summons to residents queuing for water in occupied Makiivka
All News