Lukashenko gathers security forces to discuss defence of Belarus

Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko gathered all security forces for a meeting on 1 December, where they are discussing whether additional measures to defend and protect Belarus are needed.

Source: Telegram channel Pul Pervogo under the control of Lukashenko; Belarusian state-owned news outlet Belta

Quote from Lukashenko: "All security agencies are pointing out the increased number of provocations near the state border. Most probably, Ukraine is trying to get NATO member states’ troops in the conflict by any means. All this is confirmed by a recent fall of a missile in Poland."

Details: Self-proclaimed president has added that "calls to seize power by force and perform terrorist attacks on the territory of Belarus" are heard more and more frequently from the Belarusian opposition.

He has also repeated a familiar mantra about "Western countries continuing to increase the military potential of their armed forces" near the border with the Republic of Belarus.

Lukashenko has also said that, as of now, he allegedly "manages to restrain a possible enemy from using military forces against Belarus", but, at the same time, it is needed "to constantly monitor, look and not miss signs that will show direct preparations for aggression against Belarus".

