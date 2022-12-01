Russians carry out missile attack on Ukrainian positions in Kharkiv Oblast – General Staff report

On day 281 of the full-scale war, Russian troops have carried out missile strikes on Ukrainian positions in Kharkiv Oblast and shelled the settlement of Bilohiria in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as the city of Kherson in Kherson Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 1 December

Quote General Staff: "Over the course of the day, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in Kharkiv Oblast. The Russians carried out 16 airstrikes, particularly in the vicinity of Bilohiria in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. They also launched multiple launch rocket systems at the city of Kherson."

Advertisement:

Details: There is an ongoing threat of Russian missile strikes on critical infrastructure facilities across Ukraine.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts. There is no evidence that Russian forces are forming new offensive task forces.

On the Sivershchyna front, Russian forces deployed mortars and artillery to fire on areas in the vicinity of Kostobobriv and Hremiach in Chernihiv Oblast, as well as Havrylova Sloboda, Seredyna Buda, Pustohorod, Bachivsk, Vilna Sloboda, Budky, Bilopillia and Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast.

On the Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian forces continue to hold military units close to the border areas of Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation. The settlements of Huriv Kozachok, Krasne, Zelene, Slobozhanske, Ohirtseve, Bochkove, Mala Vovcha, Budarky, Dvorichna ta Zapadne in Kharkiv Oblast came under fire from various types of artillery.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts. They shelled Tabaivka, Krokhmalne and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast, Stelmakhivka, Miasozharivka, Makiivka and Ploshchanka in Luhansk Oblast, and Torske in Donetsk Oblast, deploying tanks, mortars, artillery and multiple rocket launchers.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces continue to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive actions. Several settlements were attacked from tanks and artillery, among them Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianskeo, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Zalizne and Niu-York in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the occupiers are trying to improve their tactical situation. Civilian facilities in Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Vesele, Krasnohorivka and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast came under fire from tanks and artillery of various types.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian troops are on the defensive. Strikes were reported in the vicinity of Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Bohoiavlenka, Paraskoviivka, Zolota Nyva, Prechystivka, Vuhledar and Pavlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian troops are also conducting defensive operations. Localities such as Nikopol, Kamianske, Novoandriivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipol, Dorozhnianka and Bilohiria in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as Ilinka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, were attacked with artillery.

On the Kherson front, Russian troops are defending their positions. The settlements of Kachkarivka, Respublikanets, Matrosivka, Tokarivka and Antonivka in Kherson Oblast suffered shelling. The occupiers did not stop attacking the city of Kherson with artillery.

Quote: "It was confirmed that enemy units were hit over the previous days. In the settlements of Myrne, Tokmak, Inzhenerne, Pology, Yasne and Kinsky Rozdory in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 230 enemy soldiers were wounded; more than 15 pieces of military equipment of various types and an ammunition storage point were destroyed. Information on enemy losses is being updated.

Over the course of the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force has carried out 14 strikes on clusters of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as three strikes on positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!