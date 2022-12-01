All Sections
Rosatom representatives at ZNPP "appropriate" Ukrainian personnel’s salaries

Thursday, 1 December 2022, 20:19

Representatives of Russia’s Rosatom corporation are "laundering" money which is allocated for managing the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). They do so by drawing up formal documents (corporate cards) in the names of ZNPP employees that have Ukrainian citizenship.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Importantly, actual financial reporting is not being drawn up or submitted.

"This means that the money which was supposed to be used to pay wages to the power plant staff is actually being pocketed by the occupying administration and the Rosatom employees.

At the moment, there are nearly 500 occupiers at the power plant, 200 of which are so-called "Kadyrovites" from the Ahmat battalion. Their main task is to intimidate the [Ukrainian] staff and make them collaborate with the occupiers",  the intelligence source highlights.

Nearly 300 mines were found in the industrial area of the ZNPP. Russian occupying units left them behind as they were leaving the plant.

The occupying police of the city of Enerhodar, where the power plant is located, was informed about the mines.

The FSB members who arrived at the scene reported that these were allegedly "caches left by diversionist units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine", Defence Intelligence added.

